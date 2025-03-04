Live
TDP Alliance Candidate Wins Graduate MLC Election in Godavari Districts
In a decisive victory, TDP alliance candidate Perabathula Rajasekhar has been elected as the graduate Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) for the Godavari districts.
In a decisive victory, TDP alliance candidate Perabathula Rajasekhar has been elected as the graduate Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) for the Godavari districts. Rajasekhar triumphed over the PDF candidate, Didla Veera Raghavulu, securing an impressive 112,331 votes compared to Raghavulu's 41,268.
Rajasekhar maintained a commanding lead throughout the election process, topping the vote tally in all seven rounds. His final margin of victory stands at a remarkable 71,063 votes over his closest rival. With this victory, Rajasekhar has surpassed the required 50 percent threshold of first preference votes, ensuring his position is firmly secured.
