TDP and Jana Sena to Form Co-ordination Committee for West Constituency

In a recent development, it has been announced that the Jana Sena candidate in the West constituency will win with a huge majority. Despite some initial difficulties, the parties have worked together to overcome them. The TDP general meeting is scheduled to be held in the next one or two days, where the formation of a TDP Janasena Co-ordination Committee will be discussed.

Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni), the leader of Vijayawada Parliament Constituency Telugu Desam, expressed his support for the decision to allocate the West Constituency seat to Jana Sena. He emphasized the need for unity between the two parties and urged for the formation of a co-ordination committee to work towards a common goal.

A Janasena party booth committee and general level meeting was recently held in the West Constituency V Convention Milk Factory Hall, under the Janasena party flag agenda. The chief guest at the event was Shivnath Garu, who praised the enthusiasm and dedication of both Jana Sena and TDP leaders and workers.

Shivnath also highlighted the importance of the alliance between the two parties in the NDA for the welfare of the state. He assured minorities that their rights and interests will be protected, and urged for unity to prevent the return of Jagan's rule in the state.

He also praised Pawan Kalyan for his commitment to the state and suggested that he should become a Union Minister in the future. The event was attended by a large number of Jana Sena leaders, activists, and supporters, who showed their solidarity and commitment to working towards a common goal in the upcoming elections.