TDP appoints Yarlagadda Venkatarao as incharge of Gannavaram constituency

Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the former chairman of KDCC in NTR district has been officially appointed as incharge of Gannavaram TDP. The announcement was made by Nara Lokesh, the TDP National General Secretary.



Currently, the 'Yuvagalam Padayatra' is taking place in Gannavaram Constituency. In a program held on Wednesday, various leaders, including sitting MPTCs of YSRCP, former MPPs, sarpanches, members of cooperative banks, and other activists, joined TDP in the presence of Nara Lokesh. Venkatarao has been appointed as the party in-charge for Gannavaram.



Yarlagadda Venkatarao stated that they will work together to defeat MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. He mentioned that the TDP flag will be hoisted in Gannavaram and emphasised that his decision to join TDP was driven by his self-respect. Venkatarao clarified that they have not come to engage in rowdyism but are focused on politics.

