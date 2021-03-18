TDP bags Tadipatri municipality, JC Prabhakar Reddy elected as municipal chairperson

Anantapur District Tadipatri Municipal Chairman election has been concluded where TDP has won the chairman post amid unforeseen consequences. TDP councilor JC Prabhakar Reddy has been elected as the municipal chairman while Saraswati was elected Vice Chairman. Prabhakar Reddy was elected chairman with the support of the CPI and independent candidates in addition to the strength of the 18 councilors in TDP.

The chairman's seat has been in turmoil ever since the Municipal Commissioner rejected the ex-officio votes of the MLCs three days ago. It ended with the election of JC Prabhakar Reddy. It is learnt that the ruling and opposition parties have also set up camps to secure the chairman's seat.

Earlier, two of the 36 wards in Tadipatri municipality have been declared unanimous for YSRCP while elections were held for 34 wards where TDP has won 18, YSRCP 14, CPI and Independents won one each. From the beginning, the CPI and independent candidates were in favour of TDP.

On the other hand, MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and MP Rangaiah have been registered as ex-officio members of YSRCP. This brought the party strength to 18. With the registration of MLC Deepak Reddy as an ex-officio member on behalf of TDP, it is expected that TDP's own strength will be 19. It is learnt that Commissioner Deepak Reddy rejected the vote in this context. However, with support of CPI and independent, TDP grabbed the Tadipatri Chairman seat.