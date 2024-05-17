  • Menu
Hans India launches Hans Hyderabad edition today

Hans India launches Hans Hyderabad edition today
The Hans India on Friday has launched its new edition Hans Hyderabad, which carries lifestyle, Cinema, entertainment.

The Hans India on Friday launched its new edition Hans Hyderabad which is a Metro customer connect initiative. This weekly tabloid consists of lifestyle, Cinema and entertainment. It will be placed in metro stations so that the commuters can get information about weekend news.

The very first edition today got tremendous response from the passengers at various Metro stations across the city. For more photos and info visit photo gallery.

