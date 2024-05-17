Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
Hans India launches Hans Hyderabad edition today
Highlights
The Hans India on Friday has launched its new edition Hans Hyderabad, which carries lifestyle, Cinema, entertainment.
The Hans India on Friday launched its new edition Hans Hyderabad which is a Metro customer connect initiative. This weekly tabloid consists of lifestyle, Cinema and entertainment. It will be placed in metro stations so that the commuters can get information about weekend news.
The very first edition today got tremendous response from the passengers at various Metro stations across the city. For more photos and info visit photo gallery.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS