TDP built TIDCO houses in 4.5 ankanams only: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav found fault with those criticising the government for giving 6 ankanams of land for poor while reminding that the TDP built TIDCO houses in only 4.5 ankanams in apartment structures during their regime.

Addressing a gathering while distributing house pattas to people at Vaikunthapuram, the Minister said the government had purchased 750 acres land in the city due to shortage of government land for distribution of pattas to the poor. Six ankanams of land being given is an asset to the beneficiaries, he explained.

The Minister said the TDP leaders were criticising them on the size of plot and reminded that he obtained a stay from the court when the previous government attempted to demolish houses belonging to 900 families in railway property at Burmashell Gunta and Venkateswarapuram areas.

Dr P Anil Kumar said he arranged a block to build houses for 900 families before Ugadi next year. Referring to the protests being organised by the Opposition leaders on the issue of 1,270 families residing on Sarvepalli canal banks, he ridiculed them. NUDA Chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar were also present.