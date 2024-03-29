TDP cadre up in arms over ceding Anaparthi to BJP

Rajamahendravaram: TDP is experiencing a situation similar to Pithapuram in Anaparthi Asssembly constituency which it had allotted to BJP as part of alliance. TDP leaders and cadre have staged a revolt against the party decision to cede the seat to BJP which announcedSivarama Krishnam Raju as its candidate.

Supporters are TDP in-charge Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy have been staging protests and burning party flags to express their anguish over denial of ticket to the long-time party leader. Ramakrishna Reddy was deeply distressed by the decision of the party, which was revealed on Wednesday night. During protests, some TDP activists even attempted self-immolation. But sources say Ramakrishna Reddy prevented them and burst into tears over the situation.

He held a meeting with his supporters on Thursday to elicit opinion of his flowers. Party activists and followers have been pressurising him to contest as an independent.

However, on Thursday afternoon, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu himself called Ramakrishna Reddy and tried to pacify him.

Ramakrishna Reddy told The Hans India that he explained the situation in constituency and grievances of the activists to party chief. He said that even though he was invited into YSRCP, he did not go as his family had been loyal to TDP for decades despite harassment.

He said that 37 cases were filed against him and he was harassed in many ways. He told Chandrababu Naidu to recognise his family's struggle for 40 years and the sacrifices of TDP workers. Party chief appealed to the TDP ranks to understand the compulsions behind allotting the Anaparthi seat to BJP and cooperate with the party.

Ramakrishna Reddy announced through social media on Thursday evening that he would go to people from Friday with his family to seek justice. “I will explain to the people the injustice done to me by the TDP leadership which fell in the trap laid by YSRCP. Will announce future action as per people's decision. This programme is going to start tomorrow (Friday) afternoon in Mahendrawada. So, I request everyone from all over the constituency to come to the TDP office in Mahendrawada tomorrow at 2 pm and show their support to me", he said.