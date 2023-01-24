TDP cadres organized rally as solidarity to Yuvagalam of Nara Lokesh

Kadapa(YSR District): TDP cadres headed by party Polit Buro member R. Srinivasulu Reddy have organized rally with the slogans of Psycho povali- Cycle Ravali on Tuesday in extending solidarity to the Yuvagalam of TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh schedule from 27th January.



The rally which has started from NTR circle proceeded through 7 Road circle Krishna Circle, and concluded at Devuni Kadapa in the city.

On this occassion they have performed special poojas in Venkateswara Swamy temple by breaking 108 Coconuts wishing the success of TDP national secretary's Padayatra.

Meanwhile on the occassion of Nara Lokesh visit in Kadapa on Wednesday the police administration has made tight security arrangements by deploying cops in good numbers at Ammen Peer Dargah and Ramon Cathalic Church located in kadapa city where the TDP leader praposed to offer special prayers during his one day tour in YSR district tomorrow.