TDP cadres take up unique campaign for Naidu in Kuppam

Tirupati: ‘All votes in our house will go to Chandrababu. Because, we are grateful, self-respect and are responsible’, is the headline of a set of pamphlets in the name of a few Kuppam voters.

In a unique display of loyalty and gratitude, the residents of Kuppam have pledged their unwavering support to their seven-time MLA N Chandrababu Naidu. The pamphlets with the photos of Kuppam MLA candidate and TDP chief Naidu and Chittoor MP candidate Daggumalla Prasada Rao explain the reasons behind their steadfast commitment to their leader.

The pamphlet explain why they vote for Chandrababu Naidu and lists out various key development initiatives undertaken by him during his stint as Kuppam MLA since 1989. From the provision of potable water through strategically constructed tanks to the establishment of educational institutions nurturing the young minds of the community, Naidu’s impact resonates deeply within the constituency.

Additionally, pioneering agricultural techniques such as drip irrigation and Israel cultivation methods have revolutionised farming practices, facilitating bountiful harvests of flowers and vegetables on a substantial scale.

The pamphlet also stated that Naidu’s benevolent gesture of distributing cows to every household has not only bolstered the local economy but has also empowered families to generate a sustainable income through the sale of milk, amounting to Rs 10,000 per month.

The establishment of the PES Hospital stands as a testament to his commitment to healthcare accessibility, saving countless lives in the remote area.

Referring to the infrastructure development, it stated about the meticulously laid roads and elevating the region’s connectivity and visibility on a global scale. Grateful for the transformative impact on their lives, residents express their unwavering support for Naidu, reaffirming their allegiance even in the face of tempting inducements offered by his opponents such as giving Rs 10,000 to each voter or one sovereign gold to each one. By voting for him they want to show the power of Kuppam to those who jailed him for 53 days and it will be proud for them to be part of his one lakh majority.

They made another interesting comment that they will not pray to a stone which is near to their house but only worship Lord Venkateswara as he only fulfils their wishes.

Similarly, it is Naidu only who can alleviate their problems and change their lives.

These pamphlets among other campaign material are drawing people’s attention in a big way.

The TDP leaders were very much confident that Kuppam will elect Naidu for the eighth successive time for sure.