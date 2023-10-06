TDP calls for "Kanthi tho Kranthi" program in support of Naidu tomorrow, asks to light candles

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has organized a protest program in response to the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Following their recent program called "Motha Mogadindhi," the TDP has announced another protest program titled Kanthi tho Kranthi. TDP President Atchennaidu has urged party leaders, workers, and the public to participate in this protest.

As part of the program, participants are requested to turn off the lights in their houses at 7 pm on Saturday night and light candles or use cell phone torches outside their homes for 5 minutes. If there are vehicles on the road, individuals are encouraged to protest by turning their vehicle headlights on and off. The TDP hopes for the success of this program, similar to the success of their previous event.

The TDP has also called on Telugu people worldwide to participate in the protest according to Indian time and contribute to its success. Nara Lokesh, has tweeted about the event, emphasising the need to support Chandrababu Naidu and show solidarity. He has requested people to record a video saying "I am with Babu" and share it on social media.