TDP Candidates File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Elections

In a significant development ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Bida Mastan Rao and Sana Satish from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), along with R. Krishnaiah from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have filed their nominations. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the by-elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, with Tuesday marking the final day for submission of nominations.

The three Rajya Sabha members—Bida Mastan Rao, Mopidevi Venkataramana, and R. Krishnaiah—recently resigned from their positions, a move that has stirred political discussions in the state. Previously affiliated with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the trio stepped down amidst allegations from the YSRCP of a conspiracy orchestrated by the TDP.

On October 9, Bida Mastan Rao and Mopidevi Venkataramana formally joined the TDP, signaling a shift in their political allegiance. The TDP has now provided an opportunity for Bida Mastan Rao to continue his political journey, alongside new candidate Sana Satish, as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

As the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh continues to evolve, the outcome of these elections will be closely monitored by observers and supporters alike.