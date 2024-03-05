TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Slams Jagan Reddy for Neglecting Irrigation Projects in Rayalaseema

In a recent speech, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu criticized YSR Congress Party leader Jagan Reddy for failing to address the crucial issue of irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. Naidu highlighted the importance of water, investments, education, and job creation in transforming the region, emphasizing the need for sustainable development.

Naidu also raised concerns about alleged scams in the region, particularly pointing out the controversial Lepakshi Knowledge Hub project. He accused Jagan Reddy of attempting to unlawfully acquire lands worth Rs.10 thousand crores for a mere Rs.500 crores, demonstrating a lack of transparency and accountability in governance.

Furthermore, Naidu commended the efforts of the Telugu Desam Party in bringing about significant economic growth and development in Anantapur district. He mentioned successful irrigation projects such as Jeedipally, Bhairavani Tippa, Vellapally, Guntakal Branch Canal, and Madakasira Branch Canal, which have facilitated investments and job opportunities in the region.



Naidu urged the people of Rayalaseema to vote for welfare-oriented policies and to reject corrupt practices in the upcoming elections. He emphasized the need for sustainable development initiatives that prioritize the well-being of the local communities and ensure long-term prosperity.

Overall, Naidu's speech underscored the importance of good governance, accountability, and inclusive development in fostering a thriving and prosperous future for the people of Rayalaseema.