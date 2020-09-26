TDP creating hurdles to development works: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Srikakulam: Opposition TDP is creating unrest in the State by causing hurdles to impleme tation of several welfare schemes and launching development works, accused State Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

He inaugurated some development works in Boragavalasa village, laid foundation stones and performed Bhumi Puja for YSR health Centre and Rythu Bharosa buildings at Koragam village in Burja mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State is concentrating only on development works and implementation of welfare schemes for the eligible poor but the Opposition TDP is creating hurdles for these works and schemes by causing unrest in the State, the Speaker alleged.

The TDP has been knocking doors of the judiciary to get stay orders against the development works and welfare schemes, he said. "The Opposition leaders are provoking people in the name of caste and religion which is unfair in a secular democratic country," he lamented.

Sitaram said the Chief Minister is always thinking and planning to implement all assurances he made during his padayatra across the State before elections. He said that during the coming four years, all the villages will get required facilities.

The village secretariats, wellness centres and Rythu Bharosa centres will help realising the objective. YSRCP Burja mandal and Amudalavalasa segment leaders and officials accompanied the Speaker.