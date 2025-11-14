TDP demands SIT probe into Tirumala Parakamani case

Tirupati: TDP State spokesperson and AP Biodiversity Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the 2023 Tirumala Parakamani theft case, urging an inquiry into the roles of former TTD chairmen YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and the then EO AV Dharma Reddy.

He alleged serious irregularities in how the case was handled. “In April 2023, police arrested Ravi Kumar, an employee of Pedda Jeeyangar Mutt, for stealing money from Parakamani, where devotees’ offerings are counted. A FIR was filed on April 30 and a charge sheet on May 30.

Within 20 days of his arrest, the accused and his wife had transferred properties worth around Rs 100 crore as per market value to TTD. By September 23, a compromise settlement through Lok Adalat was approved by TTD Board.”

The TDP leader questioned how TTD could accept properties of the accused before the case ended and who authorised the settlement.

He also asked who paid for property registration and how a non-bailable offence under IPC 381 was compromised without full board approval.

Vijay Kumar informed that only TTD Trust Board has the authority to agree to any compromise. He alleged that TTD senior officials colluded with the accused and misused their powers, demanding that SIT expose the facts and ensure accountability to restore devotees’ trust in the temple’s administration.