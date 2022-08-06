TDP demands social boycott of MP Madhav

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The leaders of Telugu Desam Party said that people are feeling ashamed because of the shameless actions of YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, former Minister KS Jawahar, TDP State general secretary Ganni Krishna, executive secretaries Adireddy Srinivas and Yarra Venugopala Rayudu and secretary Kasi Naveen Kumar demanded that MP Gorantla Madhav should be eliminated both from MP post and from the party regarding his nude video affair.

'It is not enough to remove him from the party as he became a disgrace to everyone in the society. Hence, he should be subjected to social ostracism,' they opined.

The TDP leaders pointed out that the action that will be taken against Madhav will show whether the Jagan government has respect for women or not. They asked, why Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and Minister Roja were silent on this matter.