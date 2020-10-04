TDP demands to drop idea of Bulk Drug Industry at Kakinada SEZ and save farmers

TDP leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that the centre respond immediately to the purchase of Kakinada SEZ and conduct an investigation under the new Benami Act. He asked why CM YS Jagan has remained silent on the matter. He questioned why the farmers were not being compensated if it was not related to Jagan and demanded to release Rs. 10 thousand per acre as an additional compensation of Rs. 1000 crore.

Also, he demanded to give up the idea of bulk drug industry as there was opposition from the locals citing pollution problems as well as the risk of many fishermen losing their livelihood. They demanded special financial assistance for fishermen who lost their livelihood. They want to set up budgets and jetties to enable fishermen to hunt for fishes at the port to be set up here.

"Justice should also be done to families who depend on hatcheries for their livelihood. Aurobindo Pharma should give locals a share in infra revenue," Yanamala said. He said he would soon lodge a complaint with the centre on benami transactions.