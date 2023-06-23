TDP dias collapsed in Battulavari gudem

ELURU: Discord took place in the future guarantee meeting organized by the Telugu Desam Party on Friday night in Battulavari Gudem of Nuziveedu mandal of Eluru district. During the speech of former Deputy CM Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, the stage collapsed due to heavy winds and the leaders and activists fell. Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Peethala Sujatha, Chinarajappa, Maganti Babu and others were among those who fell.

Former MP Maganti Babu sustained serious injuries on his leg. Nuziveedu TDP in-charge Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao and some party workers sustained minor injuries and the leaders of Telugu Desam Party said that the injured were rushed to the hospital in Nuziveedu.