TSICET registration deadline extended to May 7
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday extended the registration and submission of online applications for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) until May 7.
According to TSICET officials, previously, the deadline for submitting applications without a late fee was April 30. The deadline has now been extended to May 7 without any late fees. Additionally, the deadline for submitting applications with a late fee of Rs 250 has been extended to May 17.
Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make corrections if needed between May 17 and 20. The hall ticket for the exam will be available for download from May 28, said a senior officer.
