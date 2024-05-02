Tirupati: TDP bent on wresting Chittoor LS from YSRCP

Tirupati : After facing defeat in the 2019 elections, the TDP is determined to reclaim the Chittoor reserved Parliament seat, a stronghold it aims to secure this time around. Incumbent MP and YSRCP candidate N Reddeppa is in a fierce battle against former IRS officer and TDP contender Daggumalla Prasada Rao in a bid to secure the seat for a second term.





TDP is leaving no stone unturned this time around to bag the seat which it had to forego to YSRCP in 2019 during its debacle in 13 constituencies out of 14. This has surprised many as the party had won the seat on seven occasions out of 10 elections held since 1983. The constituency comprises seven Assembly segments, Chittoor, Puthalapatttu (SC), GD Nellore (SC), Chandragiri, Palamaner, Nagari and Kuppam.



The dominance of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam Assembly segment used to help the party’s MP candidate from Chittoor in securing a lead over the opponents. But, in 2019, Naidu’s majority in Kuppam declined steeply which had a detrimental effect on Chittoor Lok Sabha also. Additionally, the TDP lost six other Assembly segments within the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, compounding its electoral woes.



With this, the party had to face a defeat in the hands of YSRCP and TDP leader Dr N Sivaprasad who won the seat in 2009 and 2014 had to lose it in 2019. Following the passing of former TDP leader Dr N Sivaprasad, who held the seat in 2009 and 2014, the party introduced a new contender, Prasada Rao, who exudes confidence in securing victory with the people's support.



Bolstering its prospects, the TDP has forged an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP, anticipating success in the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency. This coalition could pave the way for Prasada Rao's victory.



Furthermore, he has emphasised the lack of development and industrialisation in Chittoor district over the past five years, resulting in escalating unemployment, particularly affecting the youth. Prasada Rao has criticised the government's failures in completing irrigation projects, which have adversely impacted the farming sector.



In contrast, sitting MP Reddeppa has leaned more on the government’s welfare schemes banking on their ability to garner majority support. He is known more as the follower of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and believes that his influence will help him secure a second term in office.

