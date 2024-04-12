TDP dissidents stay away from campaigning

Srikakulam: TDP dissident leaders are refusing to fall in line in Srikakulam and Pathapatnam Assembly constituencies in the district. The dissident leaders Kalamata Venkata Ramana and Gunda Lakshmidevi are not participating in campaign for party official candidates in these two seats despite attempts by the party to pacify them.

Gunda Lakshmidevi and her followers in Srikakulam city, rural and Gara mandal are staying away from the election campaign of the TDP official candidate Gondu Sankar and Srikakulam MP Candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. In Srikakulam city, there are total 52 divisions but TDP division in-charges are not participating in the election campaign. Party division in-charges did not attend the party MLA and MP candidates’ campaign on Thursday too.

Similar situation is prevailing in Pathapatnam Assembly constituency also. Rebel leader Kalamata Venkata Ramana and his followers staying away from electioneering of party official MLA candidate Mamidi Govinda Rao and MP candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Dissent leader Venkata Ramana is maintaining separate camp in the Assembly constituency with his loyalists. He will be conducting a meeting with his followers on Friday to discuss future course of action.

Discontent in the party in these two Assembly constituencies will have its impact on TDP electoral prospects. It is expected to affect party in Srikakulam parliamentary constituency as well.