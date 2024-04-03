TDP facing rebel trouble in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The opposition TDP is facing rebel problem as many leaders angry over denial of tickets are threatening to contest as independents.

Party announced P Aditi Gajapathi Raju as MLA candidate for Vizianagaram Assembly constituency. But Meesala Geetha from Kapu community who was the MLA between 2014-19 from TDP was also expecting a chance to contest. With no ticket, Geetha, who has some cadre strength here is maintaining distance from the party district leadership, especially Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The TDP has the party official office in the bungalow of Ashok Gajapathi Raju right from the formation of the party. But Geetha has been running her own office in Vizianagaram city and has been conducting meetings with her cadre for the past five years. She never stepped in to Ashok bungalow (TDP district office). She has been expecting the ticket for the constituency demanding that BCs be given priority.

There was also speculation that she would be given either MLA ticket for Cheepurupalli or MP ticket from Vizianagaram. But the party announced candidates t both constituencies.

Upset by the denial of ticket, Geetha is now openly defiant of party high command and is planning to contest as independent to prove her strength. If she contests as an independent, it would definitely affect the winning chances of official candidate P Aditi Gajapathi Raju.

At present, she is reportedly not in a mood to listen to appeals and cajoling by party leadership. If she makes good on his threat of contesting as independent, she is expected split around 10,000 votes severely denting winning chances of Aditi.

Now sources say Ashok Gajapathi Raju is planning to convince Geetha to desist from contesting as independent.