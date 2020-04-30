TDP files PIL in HC, demanding release of Rs 2500 Cr to MGNREGA works

Amaravati: The TDP MLC Y Babu Rajendra Prasad filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, demanding the state government to release Rs 2500 cr dues to the contractors and workers of MGNREGS.

He explained that the village panchayats sarpanches completed the works during 2018-19 financial year. But the government has not been releasing the dues of 2018-19 works and wages but clearing the bills related to the latest works.

It is worth mentioning that, as the government changed from N Chandrababu Naidu to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019, the ruling YSRCP did not release the payments, alleging that all the contractors related to the TDP. From then onwards, the contractors have been suffering huge financial problems.

Rajendra Prasad further stated that, despite directions from the High Court to the State government to release the funds to contractors and workers, the government did not implement the orders. He explained that the HC ordered it in a PIL lodged by the AP Panchayat Raj Chamber. At that time, the HC gave a grace period of one month to the State government, he explained.

The TDP leader further informed that the union government released Rs 1900 cr to the State government to clear the dues pertaining to 2018-19, but it diverted the money.