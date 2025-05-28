TDP has Rs 470 Cr funds in kitty

Kadapa: Telugu Desam has total fund value of nearly Rs 470 crore in its kitty as of March 31, 2025, the party’s treasurer M Parthasarathy said on Tuesday.

Presenting the TDPs’ annual financial statement for the last financial year at the ongoing conclave - TDP Mahanadu here, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led party has total income of Rs 228.31 crore while expenses including insurance to the party workers stood at Rs 61.33 crore leaving nearly Rs 167 crore surplus. “As of March 31, 2025 the total fund value is Rs 469.42 crore,” the TDP leader said. Parthasarathy said the party received Rs 123.19 crore towards membership subscriptions last year, besides Rs 82.05 crore donations and Rs 23.05 crore as income on interest.

The party has spent Rs 31.73 crore towards publicity and Rs 15.84 crore towards insurance premium for TDP cadre, among other expenses. Meanwhile a press release from the party quoting TDP supremo Naidu said Rs 17 crore was received as donations from leaders and public on the first day of Mahanadu.

Naidu further said donors can offer donations online also.