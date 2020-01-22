TDP issues notice in Legislative council to disqualify two MLC's who violated the party whip

The Telugu Desam Party is likely to take action against its two MLC's who violated the whip and voting in favour of the government during the debate on rule 71 in the legislative session yesterday.

During the debate on the rule 71 notice issued by the TDP members, two members Sunita and Shivanath Reddy have voted against the notice. The opposition leader of council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has issued notices to the chairman of the council to disqualify the MLC's.

TDP has issued two notices to send the bills to the select committee and suggesting the amendments to the bills. In the voting held on Tuesday rule 71, the TDP, which has the majority in the house has won. However, the two MLC's have voted in support of the government.

The council started a discussion on the decentralization of capital and repeal of CRDA Act bills.