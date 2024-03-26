TDP, Jana Sena, BJP leaders held meeting in Gannavaram

A crucial meeting was held at Rotary Club in Gannavaram yesterday evening, where leaders and activists of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP formed an alliance in preparation for the upcoming elections in Gannavaram constituency. Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the chief guest at the meeting, emphasized the importance of unity among the parties for the betterment of the state. He expressed confidence in the alliance and urged all activists to work towards victory in the elections.

Venkatarao also promised recognition to hardworking individuals and assured the implementation of welfare and development programs for the poor and marginalized sections through SC subplan funds. He announced plans to distribute house plots to the poor and create employment opportunities for the youth in Gannavaram constituency. Venkatarao called on the people to reject corrupt rulers and vote wisely in the upcoming elections to secure a better future for the state.

Several prominent speakers and party officials, including Anji Babu, Jasti Venkateswara Rao, and Chalamalasetty Ramesh, were present at the meeting. The event was attended by a large number of TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders, activists, and supporters who pledged to work together towards a common goal. Dr. Phani, the BJP Constituency Incharge, also participated in the meeting along with other party members.

