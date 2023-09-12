TDP-JSP bandh receives a lukewarm response in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The bandh called by the TDP across the state received a lukewarm response in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Despite there not much response in the morning, the impact of the bandh picked up in the afternoon as a number of shop owners and commercial unit operators volunteered to shut down their shops.

In some areas, including Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam, NAD Kotharoad, Gajuwaka, Sriharipuram, MVP Colony and Pendurthi areas TDP activists requested the shopkeepers to close down the shutters and extend support to the bandh.

Responding to them, many of the commercial unit operators closed down the shutters. In many places, some of the banks were closed after 11 am. A few educational institutions also extended support to the bandh and declared a holiday. But there was no impact on public transport services, including RTC and other transport vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said hundreds of people were extending their support to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

As the police continued house arresting several TDP leaders in Visakhapatnam, Ganta Srinivasa Rao condemned the way Naidu was sent to judicial custody in Rajahmundry Central Jail for 14 days in the alleged skill development scam.

The TDP MLA said it was inappropriate to treat a senior citizen in such a high handed manner. “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is paving the way for TDP’s success in the 2024 elections as people now see the reality,” he said. The MLA said it was nothing but revenge politics.