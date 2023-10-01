TDP-JSP will form next government in Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his party will form the next government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Avanigadda on Sunday as part of fourth leg of his Varahi yatra, Pawan Kalyan said that the defeat of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is a foregone conclusion.

This was the first public meeting by the actor politician after he announced that JSP will contest coming assembly elections in alliance with the TDP.

Kalyan, who is an ally of the BJP, had made the announcement after meeting TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail. He had hoped that BJP will also join them.

Referring to the YSRCP’s target of winning all 175 assembly seats, the JSP leader said that it will not win more than 15 seats. He said it was in the state’s interests that he was trying to avoid a split of anti-YSRCP votes.

The actor-politician said he was never interested in money and land. He claimed that with moral courage, he was fighting the more powerful Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that his party suffered many setbacks in the last 10 years, the JSP leader said he was running the party for values. He also stated that if he gets the post of the Chief Minister or even a bigger post, he was ready to accept it. He, however, made it clear that he was not desperate for power but wanted to work for the betterment of people and for a good future of the state.

The JSP leader said if Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was a good ruler, there was no need for him to come out on streets. Referring to the problems of the unemployed, he said the Jagan government has failed to conduct exams for recruitment of teachers. He promised that he would solve their problems.