TDP jubilant over HC verdict on ZPTC, MPTC polls

Anantapur: The High Court verdict annulling the April 8 ZPTC and MPTC elections and calling for fresh notification by the State Election Commission (SEC) came as a shock to the YSRCP leaders and cadres while the judgement enthused the TDP and other opposition parties' camp. The court verdict was hailed by TDP & Co as a moral victory over the government and the ruling party.

The main reason for jubilation in the TDP camp was that due to the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu's dictum to their party candidates and leaders to boycott the MPTC and ZPTC elections then had prevented their candidates from openly campaigning for their victory as it amounted to disobedience to their leader and many who did not feel comfortable with the party president's boycott call had secretly campaigned for themselves.

They felt Naidu was wrong in asking them to boycott the elections on the premise that they have to wait for another 5 years to try their luck in the elections. The present court verdict actually has given a fresh hope and an opportunity to contest the elections irrespective of outcome of elections. The ZPTC and MPTC candidates are meeting their party leaders and constituency in-charges and ex-MLAs to chalk out their course of political action.

While the YSRCP camp is in a gloomy mood and confused at the court verdict, a section of the YSRCP leaders are openly dismissing the verdict as something that will turn out to their advantage. No matter how many times the SEC or the Court holds the elections, the people are ready to vote only for the ruling party even a hundred times, a senior party leader on condition of anonymity stated.

The YSRCP leaders are telling their party cadres not to be disappointed at the verdict as people are with the ruling party no matter how many times the elections are held. The leaders are also hoping that the verdict will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The SEC had given election notification on April 1 for the MPTC and ZPTC elections and polling was held on April 8 and counting of votes was then slated for April 10 but the counting process was stalled and withheld until the pronouncing of court verdict.

Out of 63 ZPTC members, election was held for 62 and 245 contestants were in the race. Similarly, out of 841 MPTC positions, 50 of MPTC members were elected unanimously and unopposed. Also 9 MPTC candidates died during the election process and elections to 9 MPTCs were withheld. Polling was held for 782 MPTC membership for which 2,030 contestants were in the fray.