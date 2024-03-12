TDP Kalyandurgam Candidate Amilineni Yashwant interacts with people in morning walk

TDP candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu's son, Amilineni Yashwant, took a morning walk tour of Sdanika Marempalli Colony in Kalyanadurgam town to interact with the residents and address their concerns. The residents highlighted issues such as drainage problems and inadequate lighting for nighttime walks. Yashwant promised to work towards resolving these issues and developing the colony.

During the tour, it was noted that roads in the colony had not been upgraded except for those constructed during the TDP's previous tenure. Yashwant assured the residents that he and his team would focus on improving the infrastructure in the colony.

The event was attended by TDP leaders and Jana Sena leaders, who expressed their support for the development initiatives planned for Sdanika Marempalli Colony. The residents were encouraged to come forward with their concerns so that they could be addressed effectively.