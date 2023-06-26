TDP launches new campaign ‘Nalugella Narakam’ against Jagan government

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday launched a new campaign called 'Nalugella Narakam' (Four years of hell) to highlight the injustice done to the people of Andhra Pradesh by the YSRCP government. The campaign will last for about a month and will involve protests and other activities across the state.

TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu released a video on Twitter announcing the campaign. The video highlights the injustice meted out to women in the state with statistics of increasing crime and violence against women under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The video mentions major incidents of crimes against women. Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not uttered a word on burning alive of a 10th class student and acid attack in Eluru. The former chief minister questioned Jagan’s silence on rapes in Nellore and Machilipatnam.

The Leader of the Opposition said if Jagan was really people’s son as he claims, he would not have shielded his own party leaders involved in the excesses on people.

The campaign aims to put pressure on the Jagan government to take some action, which is increasingly facing backlash from the public, the opposition party said. In the coming days, the campaign will focus on various ways in which the people have been wronged, including rising prices of essential commodities, lack of jobs, and the poor state of education and healthcare. It will also highlight the increase in crime and violence rates, particularly against women.

The TDP also plans to intensify its campaign throughout the month, taking the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy to the streets and towns of Andhra Pradesh. The campaign will feature posters, rallies, and marches across the state. It has also appealed to its cadre and the public to join the campaign on social media with the hashtag 'NalugellaNarakam' and share their experiences of Jagan's failed administration.