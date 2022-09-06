TDP launches yatra for jobs

Srikakulam: TDP youth wing Telugu Yuvata launched 'Nirudyoga Ranam Yatra' here on Monday. The aim of yatra to enlighten common man on YSRCP's 'betrayal' of people. The yatra will cover all districts across the state. On the occasion, TDP and Telugu Yuvata leaders displayed placards with slogans 'Jagan Job Ekkada' (Jagan, where is job?). On the occasion, the party leaders garlanded statues of former CM N T Rama Rao and former central minister K Yerrannaidu at Srikakulam before launching the yatra. Speaking on the occasion, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu lamented that YSRCP betrayed all sections of people, including youth with false promises.

He said before the elections Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to recruit people for all the departments based on the vacancies. But event after passage of three years, nothing has been done. Telugu Yuvata state president Sriram Chinnababu demanded the government to release white paper on vacancies in all government departments and conduct recruitments without a delay. The CM should stick to his assurances made during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and release job calendar, he said.

TDP leaders conducted a huge rally in Srikakulam city as part of Nirudyoga Ranam Yatra. TDP former MLAs G Laxmidevi, B Ramana Murthy, party leaders G Sirisha, P M J Babu, A RamaKrishna and others attended.