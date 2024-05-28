Live
TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra Pays Tribute to NTR on his 101st Birth Anniversary
On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Founder of Telugu Desam Party, TDP National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra participated in celebrations at the TDP District Office. Along with former Ministers and party members, they paid homage to NTR's statue by garlanding it.
Speaking at the event, Beeda highlighted NTR's legacy as a leader who not only excelled in the film industry but also made significant contributions to politics. NTR's initiatives such as women's empowerment, SC, ST, BC, Minority Corporations, and reservations for the disadvantaged sections were praised for bringing about positive change in society.
Beeda also commended Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts in carrying forward NTR's vision and strengthening the Telugu Desam Party. He pledged to implement the activities announced during the recent Mahanadu celebrations in honor of NTR and promised to continue working towards achieving NTR's aspirations.