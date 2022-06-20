TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra arrested amid Chalo Anumarlapudi program

The police on Monday have arrested TDP leader and former minister Dhulipalla Narendra who has given the call for Chalo Anumarlapudi against the alleged mud excavations in Ponnur constituency of Guntur district.

Police are blocking the Amarlapudi agitation at every step stating that Section 144 was imposed in the village. They stated that Chalo Anumarlapudi is not allowed and closed the entrance on both sides to prevent anyone from entering the village.

TDP leaders were arrested along with Narendra, who came to Amarlapudi in violation of the rules, which led to a quarrel between the two factions. Local TDP leaders were placed under house arrest in some areas. Police have placed TDP leader Nakka Ananda Babu under house arrest in Guntur and Ganji Chiranjeevi in ​​Mangalagiri. Police were deployed at Alapati Raja's house on Guntur Ring Road.