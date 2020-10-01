TDP leader Galla Aruna Kumari resigns to party politburo post

In the latest development, former minister Galla Aruna Kumari has resigned from the post of TDP politburo. She said she was resigning for post over personal reasons. It became interesting that Aruna resigned at a time when the TDP was appointing new committees in the state. However, there are speculations rife that there could other reasons for the resignation of former minister.

Galla Aruna Kumari served as a minister from the Congress party during the YS Rajasekhar Reddy regime. She has won four times as MLA from Chandragiri, Chittoor district on Congress ticket. However she resigned from the Congress party and joined the TDP during the bifurcation of the state. She contested from Chandragiri again in 2014 on behalf of TDP and lost. Later handed over the reins of the constituency to Pulavarthi Nani.

Aruna was later given a chance at the TDP politburo. Her son Jayadev won the Guntur MP ticket and won with a solid majority in the 2014 elections. Later in the 2019 elections, he won as MP again from Guntur. Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu focused on strengthening the party in the AP and announced committee for the parliamentary constituencies. Recently, the presidents of the parliamentary party were announced and today the presidents of the AP TDP parliamentary women's committees were announced. A total of 25 Parliamentary Women's Committees were announced by the state women's wing president Vangalapudi Anita.