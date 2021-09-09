TDP leader Kodela Sivaram detained in Sattenapalli

Guntur : Police detained TDP leader Dr Kodela Sivaram at his office in Sattenapalli on Wednesday in the backdrop of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh visit to Guntur district on Thursday. Police rushed to his house and detained him as a precautionary measure.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Kodela Sivaram said that accused in the Kota Anusha murder case was moving on the roads on bail.

He recalled that the government assured government job and financial assistance to Anusha's family and failed to keep up its assurance.

He questioned the Chief Minister why the government has failed to take action against accused under Disha Act within 21days and added that they will go to Anusha's house at Gollapadu village and extend their support.

He added that the government has failed to keep up promise made to Anusha's family.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders in Sattenapalli town condemned detaining of Dr Kodela Sivaram. They raised slogans against the police. They demanded the government to give permission to Nara Lokesh's Gollapadu visit on Thursday.