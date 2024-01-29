TDP leader Savithamma criticises YSRCP in Penukonda

TDP leader Savithamma criticizes the ruling YCP party and its leader, Jaganmohan Reddy. She claims that the promises made by Jagan Mohan Reddy before the election have not been fulfilled and that there has been no improvement in the lives of the people under their rule.

She mentions specific issues such as the weakening of SC, BC, and minority corporations, the cancellation of the Christian Minority Corporation, the failure to provide annual DSC exams, the failure to create government jobs, and the failure to fulfill promises regarding special status and CPS. She also accuses Jaganmohan Reddy of turning the state into a hub for illegal liquor, ganja, and drugs, despite his promise to ban liquor.

She criticizes him for applying the ESMA Act against angan wadi workers and questions why ambulance staff, municipal workers, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan staff are protesting. She questions whether Jaganmohan Reddy has fulfilled promises such as Amma Odi, pensions for marginalized women, and the Rythu Bharosa scheme. She describes Jaganmohan Reddy as a habitual liar claiming to be on the side of the poor, and states that people are ready to defeat him in the upcoming elections. She concludes by listing the names of several TDP leaders and activists who share her sentiments.







