TDP Leader Sistla Lohith Donates ₹1 Crore to Anna Canteens

TDP Leader Sistla Lohith Garu has donated ₹1 Crore to Anna Canteens, which help provide affordable meals. This donation is a big boost for the initiative.

Nara Lokesh thanked Lohith for his generous support. They also noted that the current NDA Government, led by CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is focused on helping people, unlike the previous government.

This contribution shows more leaders are supporting efforts to give back to the community.