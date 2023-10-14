TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The zeal shown by the Rajahmundry Central Jail authorities regarding the illness of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu is causing problems for them. Nara Chandrababu Naidu's family members said that he had lost 5 kg, but the jail officials said in a media conference that he had gained 1 kg. However, the weight was not recorded in the bulletin given to him as a medical test. Now another thing has come out.



The release of the medical report on a blank white paper by the prison authorities without attaching the doctors' report has drawn criticism. TDP leaders say that in the report given by the government doctors, he should be kept in a cool and non-heat environment due to dehydration and skin allergy due to suffocation. It is said that he was allergic because of the heat in the atmosphere. Leaders say that in the report, rashes appeared on many parts of the body including with hands and face.

Allegations are coming that the jail authorities deliberately downplayed the situation by hiding the doctors' report. In a press conference on Thursday night, jail officials confidently said that Chandrababu Naidu's health is fine. But within three hours, a room was prepared for Chandrababu in the VIP section of the Rajahmundry Government Hospital. TDP leaders Adireddy Srinivas, Koneru Vivek, and Kudupudi Satthibabu said that these actions are proof that the authorities are hiding something.

Officials will be asked to shift Chandrababu Naidu to a private corporate hospital or AIIMS Mangalagiri owned by the central government for better treatment, they said.