The TDP party leaders expressed confidence that they will hoist the TDP flag in all the constituencies of Sri Satyasai district in the next election. They held a meeting with key leaders and in-charges of the six assembly constituencies in the district to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections. The leaders discussed issues to be addressed in their respective constituencies and measures to strengthen the party.

They also discussed welcoming members from the rival YCP party and providing them with support and encouragement. They have planned to hold meetings with leaders and activists who have faced difficulties and legal cases in the past five years. The leaders have decided to organize constituency level coordination committee meetings and a district level public meeting later this month.

They believe that the YCP party will disappear in Sri Satyasai district in the upcoming elections as the people are already dissatisfied with the current government. They also mentioned that many leaders from other parties are ready to join TDP. The party leaders are determined to work together to raise the TDP flag in every part of the district.