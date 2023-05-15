  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders express solidarity to Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra on completing 100 days

TDP leaders express solidarity to Lokeshs Yuva Galam Padayatra on completing 100 days
x

TDP leaders express solidarity to Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra on completing 100 days

Highlights

The Yuva Galam Padayatra (YuvaGalam Padayatra) undertaken by TDP Leader Nara Lokesh will complete hundred days today. On this occasion, Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers took up the padayatra in solidarity with the Lokesh padayatra.

The Yuva Galam Padayatra (YuvaGalam Padayatra) undertaken by TDP Leader Nara Lokesh will complete hundred days today. On this occasion, Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers took up the padayatra in solidarity with the Lokesh padayatra.

In all the constituencies across the state, padayatras were undertaken in solidarity with the Lokesh padayatra. In each constituency, 3,000 people will walk 7 kilometers. From Monday morning, TDP leaders started a solidarity drive in the respective constituencies. A large number of people participated in this yatra and show their support.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu wished Nara Lokesh in completing 100 days of padayatra. He tweeted to this extent saying that Padayatra will help the one to learn the people's problems. He said that it will help the leaders to go into the public and know the problems.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X