TDP leaders express solidarity to Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra on completing 100 days
The Yuva Galam Padayatra (YuvaGalam Padayatra) undertaken by TDP Leader Nara Lokesh will complete hundred days today. On this occasion, Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers took up the padayatra in solidarity with the Lokesh padayatra.
In all the constituencies across the state, padayatras were undertaken in solidarity with the Lokesh padayatra. In each constituency, 3,000 people will walk 7 kilometers. From Monday morning, TDP leaders started a solidarity drive in the respective constituencies. A large number of people participated in this yatra and show their support.
Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu wished Nara Lokesh in completing 100 days of padayatra. He tweeted to this extent saying that Padayatra will help the one to learn the people's problems. He said that it will help the leaders to go into the public and know the problems.