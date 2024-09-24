TDP leaders set fire to Jagan’s flexi

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Adireddy Srinivas criticised the previous YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy for its decisions regarding the preparation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s sacred laddu, claiming these actions hurt the sentiments of devotees.



In protest against the alleged adulteration of the famous laddus, several TDP members demonstrated at Azad Chowk, setting fire to a flexi of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Prior to the demonstration, Vedic scholars performed rituals as a penance for what they viewed as disrespect towards the sacred prasadam.

MLA Adireddy emphasised that the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan took responsibility for safeguarding the sentiments of devotees.

Srinivas also accused the previous YSRCP government of appointing board members to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) without proper qualifications and selling darshan tickets arbitrarily.

He criticised the reversal of tendering processes related to the supply of ghee and other materials used for the sacred prasadam, claiming the previous government had manipulated rules to favour certain vested interests.