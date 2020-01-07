TDP leaders under house arrest ahead of High Power Committee meeting

Amaravati: Ahead of High Power Committee meeting on Tuesday and the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, joint action committee JAC gave a call to lay siege to Amaravati as part of the agitation. While the police deployed the personnel in huge numbers at the houses of the TDP leaders throughout the state to keep them under house arrest on Tuesday.

Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Nani was confined to his home, Prattipati Pulla Rao at Chilakaluripet, MLC Rajendraprasad at Vuyyuru, Galla Jayadeva at Guntur, Chintamaneni Prabhakar at Eluru were put under house arrest.

The farmers who have cooked food for thousands of people who are protesting were arrested and the food was taken by police.

TDP senior leader Gadde Rammohan who is holding a hunger strike against the capital move is likely to withdraw the protest after Lokesh meets him.