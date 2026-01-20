TDP-led govt encouraging murder politics: YSRCP

Guntur: YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for its anti-Dalit stand and murder politics targeting opposition party sympathisers and said a people’s movement is being built to teach the government a fitting lesson. Speaking to the media at Tadepalli on Monday, party general secretary Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said the vindictive and murder politics of the TDP-led government will have a severe backlash and Dalits are being targeted on political considerations.

Dalits and people who voted for YSRCP in the previous elections are being targeted and threatened, and the recent incident is a glaring testimony to this policy. The murder of Manda Salmon for voting in favour of YSRCP is a retaliatory act and a government-sponsored killing. “We will fight back as we cannot be intimidated for long,” he said, and warned that a people’s movement will be built as the misdeeds of the government increase with every passing day.

“The stoic silence of the government makes its stand clear and is further ratified by no case being registered against those involved, while a case filed against the deceased shows its true colours of anti-Dalit tendency,” he criticised.