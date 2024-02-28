TDP likely to field Yarapathineni in Narasaraopet Assembly seat

Guntur: TDP high command may field former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao from Narasaraopet Assembly constituency of Palandu district. It conducted the IVR survey to know the mood of the voters.

MLC and YSRCP BC cell president Janga Krishna Murthy, who is eying Gurazala Assembly constituency, is expected to join TDP after getting the assurance on Gurazala ticket from the TDP high command.

The TDP leadership is in favour of fielding him from Gurazala against the backdrop of YSRCP fielding BC candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.

The TDP high command is feeling that MLC Janga Krishna’s influence and contacts in the constituency are useful to get BC votes for Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and help him. Similarly, Kamma community is strong in Narasaraopet which is expected to benefit Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

According to sources in the TDP, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting with Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Janga Krishna Murthy and party leaders and take a decision on fielding Srinivasa Rao from Narasaraopet.

Meanwhile, MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu is waiting for the date for ‘Raa-Kadali Raa’ public meeting to be held in Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency to be addressed by Naidu where he wants to join the party. He met Naidu on Tuesday.