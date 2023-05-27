TDP Mahanadu: Varieties in Godavari dishes to be served at meeting

Amid TDP Mahanadu to be held on the ocassion of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao on Saturday and Sunday, TDP has made several arrangements to the delegates and other cadre, who would present at the event.

The TDP has made massive arrangements especially providing of 200 varieties of dishes belonging to Godavari districts to the attendees. Kakinada kaja, Tapeswaram gottam kaja, apple halwa and jalebi are served on Saturday afternoon and dinner.

Veg biryani, potato kurma, curd chutney, mixed vegetable curry, peanut, mango dal, okra fry, dondakaya fry, bunch eggplant, gongura, tomato drumstick, mango avocado, dosa avocado, sambar, buttermilk soup, curds were also among the menu.

he organisers have also arranged blood donation camp, membership registration and collection of donations programs

As part of two day Mahanadu, a meeting with representatives will be held today and a public meeting on Sunday. A total of 15 resolutions will be approved besides announcing Manifest for the next elections.