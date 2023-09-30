TDP makes 'noise' in novel protest over Chandrababu's arrest

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday staged a novel protest by making noise to express solidarity with party leader and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged skill development scam case.

On a call given by the party, TDP leaders and workers across the state and even neighbouring states participated in the five-minute-long programme to condemn Naidu's arrest.

The party workers came out on streets at 7 p.m. and made the noise by ringing bells, beating drums or beating utensils, blowing whistles or honking horns of their vehicles.

Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs participated in the programme in Delhi.

Naidu's son-in-law Nara Brahmani along with party workers beat the drums in Rajahmundry, where Naidu is lodged in Central Jail. TDP state president K. Atchennaidu led the protest at party headquarters at Mangalagiri.

The TDP supporters in parts of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also participated in the programme.

The protesters also raised slogans condemning Naidu's 'illegal' arrest.

The party had appealed to people to make some noise from 7 p.m. to 7.05 p.m. on September 30 as a mark of protest.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID on September 9 in multi-crore Skill Development scam. He remained in judicial custody.

According to CID, the scam allegedly took place when Naidu was the chief minister.

It said Rs 371 crore released for setting up skill development centres in the state were diverted to shell companies.

The TDP chief, however, has denied the allegation.

His petition to quash the FIR against him was dismissed by Andhra Pradesh High Court last week. He has challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.