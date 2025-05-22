TDP mini Mahanadu held successfully in Kadapa

Kadapa: TDP’s mini Mahanadu was successfully conducted on Wednesday at Rajarajeshwari Kalyana Mandapam in Kadapa city.

The event was graced by Politburo member and district TDP president Reddappagari Srinivasa Reddy, Government Whip and Kadapa MLA Reddappagari Madhavi, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, party observer Kusuma Kumar, State Executive Secretaries Govardhan Reddy and Hari Prasad, Durga Prasad and others.

Discussions were held on Kadapa’s development and preparations for the upcoming Mahanadu. Leaders emphasised the collective effort of every worker to strengthen the party. They also highlighted the coalition government’s focus under CM Chandrababu Naidu on projects like Bugga Vanka restoration, industrial development, and youth employment in Kadapa. Leaders called for strong representation from the constituency at Mahanadu scheduled for May 27–29 in Kadapa.

Tributes were paid to Telugu Jawan Murali Naik, who was martyred during ‘Operation Sindoor’.