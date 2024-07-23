TDP ministers seek Centre’s support for Polavaram

New Delhi: TDP members in Union Cabinet Jal Shakti minister C R Patil on Monday, seeking financial support for the Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh.

Rammohan Naidu and B Srinivasa Varma, along with Andhra Pradesh water resources development minister N Ramanaidu, emphasised the project's significance for the state’s development.

Naidu, who handles the civil aviation portfolio, highlighted the project's progress during TDP's 2014-2019 tenure and subsequent slowdown under the YSRCP rule. He stressed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's commitment to expediting the project, an official statement said.

The TDP ministers assured cooperation with the Centre for the timely completion of the project. The TDP is a key constituent of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

“The importance of Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh's growth cannot be overstated, and it will not just benefit our state but will also be a matter of immense pride for all its citizens,” Naidu said. Despite its national project status, Polavaram has faced delays and cost overruns due to political changes and management issues. The TDP's renewed push for central support comes as the party seeks to accelerate development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.