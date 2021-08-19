TDP MLA Butchaiah Choudary maintains silence over the campaign on his resignation to party

The Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary have not responded to the campaign over the rumours that he would resign to the TDP. The media representatives questioned him at his residence on Thursday on the matter to which he said he would not speak on it now.



It is learnt that Butchaiah Choudary has been dissatisfied with the affiliated committees and local leadership for the past few days and the campaign over his resignation has been going on for the past few days. However, Choudary clarified that he would not speak now as media representatives have asked him to respond to this in this regard.

Meanwhile, the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu reported talked to Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary on phone in the wake of the latest developments and advised him to tell him if there were any problems locally.

The TDP senior leader Butchaiah Choudary made sensational remarks on the change of party leadership the last March. His remarks at an event in Rajahmundry on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the TDP stating that he was going to make major changes in the TDP led to a debate in party circles. The comments that TDP will have new leadership has become a hot topic at the time. Once again, the TDP leaders were stunned when Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary made sensational remarks on the TDP.



