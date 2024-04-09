TDP MLA candidate’s audio leak creates ripples

Nellore: The alleged phone conversation between Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and Nallapareddy Rajendranath Reddy is creating ripples in political circles, as Prashanthi Reddy was heard saying that she will quit TDP, if she loses the election. It should be reminded here that hardly 24 hours ago, Vemireddy couple announced that they will never quit TDP. The couple left YSRCP and joined TDP. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy is contesting from Kovuru Assembly segment on TDP banner against her brother and YSRCP nominee Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in the ensuing elections. Nallapareddy Rajendranath Reddy (brother of Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy) released the telephonic conversation he had with Vemireddy Prashanthi, to the media here on Monday.

In this audio, Prashanthi clearly heard saying that both she and her husband will quit TDP, if they get defeated in the elections. She also predicted that Anam Ramanarayana Reddy from Atmakur and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy from Sarvepalli constituency would be defeated with a margin of 10,000 votes.

She further told over phone that in fact she was not interested to contest either from Sarvepalli or Kovur Assembly segments, as she is a close relative of both Anam and Somireddy families. “But due to severe pressure from TDP high command, I have to contest from Kovur Assembly segment,” she said.

Speaking to reporters, Nallapareddy Rajendranath Reddy alleged that Vemireddy Prashanthi is an immature politician without minimum knowledge about politics. He stated that people of Kovuru should think how far it is correct to elect Prashanthi Reddy, who is adopting double standards in politics. YSRCP Nellore MP nominee V Vijayasai Reddy and others were present.